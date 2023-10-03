Contrasting SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $37.02 million 5.80 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -9.39 SomaLogic $101.39 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SomaLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 SomaLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than SomaLogic.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which are utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries use in diagnostic applications for various diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal, a laboratory-developed test. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and government research institutions. The company has a collaboration agreement with Illumina Cambridge, Ltd for the development of co-branded NGS-based proteomic distributable kits. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

