Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors -282.56% -3.02% 0.14%

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 120.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million $243.63 million 7.37 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors $1.44 billion $62.97 million 27.28

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors 231 1060 1161 27 2.40

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

