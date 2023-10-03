Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors -282.56% -3.02% 0.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors 231 1060 1161 27 2.40

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 120.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million $243.63 million 7.37 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors $1.44 billion $62.97 million 27.28

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

