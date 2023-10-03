Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $20.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.34. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,969.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,669 shares of company stock worth $25,431,317 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

