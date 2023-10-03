Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $20.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of BASE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.34. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,434,669 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,317. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

