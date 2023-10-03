Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

