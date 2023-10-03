Critical Analysis: CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Ryvyl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.08 billion 2.29 $1.15 billion $4.94 19.83 Ryvyl $32.91 million 0.46 -$49.24 million ($10.20) -0.28

Risk & Volatility

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CGI has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.25% 20.67% 10.26% Ryvyl -107.70% -8,399.76% -33.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CGI and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $117.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given CGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

CGI beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also provides application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

