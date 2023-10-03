Critical Contrast: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) versus Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DCC and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.24%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than DCC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $26.77 billion 0.20 $402.60 million N/A N/A Talkspace $119.57 million 2.74 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -6.57

This table compares DCC and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Volatility and Risk

DCC has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DCC beats Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

