Critical Contrast: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Palomar has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.89 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Palomar $327.09 million 3.76 $52.17 million $2.27 21.91

Palomar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Selective Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Palomar 16.60% 17.12% 4.88%

Summary

Palomar beats Selective Insurance Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

