Critical Review: ASP Isotopes (ASPI) vs. Its Peers

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.26% 2.29% -7.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 26 317 278 4 2.42

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ASP Isotopes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 25.29%. Given ASP Isotopes’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.43 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.35 billion $35.62 million 14.19

ASP Isotopes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASP Isotopes competitors beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

