Critical Survey: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out 264.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affiliated Managers Group and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus price target of $180.08, suggesting a potential upside of 37.37%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 53.54% 18.93% 8.84% B. Riley Financial 3.58% 15.96% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.33 billion 1.97 $1.15 billion $26.92 4.87 B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 1.28 -$159.83 million $1.51 25.29

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

