Critical Survey: EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) vs. Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 13.55% 27.56% 14.59% EVN N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Industria de Diseño Textil and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 0 4 2 0 2.33 EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and EVN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $34.19 billion N/A $4.33 billion $0.76 24.34 EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats EVN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About EVN

(Get Free Report)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.