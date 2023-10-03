Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,020 ($84.85).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($74.94) to GBX 5,000 ($60.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($67.69) to GBX 5,200 ($62.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,158 ($62.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,806.72 ($23,941.40). Insiders have acquired 390 shares of company stock worth $2,014,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,802 ($58.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,454.68, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.66. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,547 ($54.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,270 ($87.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,318.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,769.78%.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

