CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $10.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $6.79 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.32.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CS Disco by 705.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

