DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $159.50 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,279 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $159,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

