Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.37 on Monday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -116.05%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $3,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,980 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

