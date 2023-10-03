Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digi International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $352,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.