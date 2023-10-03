Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

