DWF Group’s (DWF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
DWF Group Stock Performance
DWF Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
DWF Group Company Profile
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, and Legal Operations. It offers global entity management, forensic accountants, ESG consulting, and regulatory consulting services; eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, legal technology, consulting and operations, and knowledge management services.
