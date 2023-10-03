DWF Group’s (DWF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of LON:DWF opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.20) on Friday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.13 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.38 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, and Legal Operations. It offers global entity management, forensic accountants, ESG consulting, and regulatory consulting services; eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, legal technology, consulting and operations, and knowledge management services.

