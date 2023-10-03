Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $447.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.23 and a 200-day moving average of $381.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.