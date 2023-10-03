Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $440.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

