EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $25.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at $457,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,720. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

