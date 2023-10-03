Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

EUXTF stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

