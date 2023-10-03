Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

