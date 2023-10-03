Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $462.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

