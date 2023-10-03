Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
NYSE:XOM opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $462.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $120.70.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.