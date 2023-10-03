Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Update

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,386 shares of company stock valued at $59,353. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

