Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $88.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 252.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,850 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,361,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.56%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

