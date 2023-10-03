Financial Analysis: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) versus Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chuy’s and CAVA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.53 $20.85 million $1.45 24.72 CAVA Group $564.12 million 6.24 -$58.99 million N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAVA Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 4 4 0 2.50 CAVA Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chuy’s and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 60.08%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 5.97% 12.11% 6.35% CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chuy’s beats CAVA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

