Financial Comparison: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Triangle and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARB IOT Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 375.62%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and ARB IOT Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -29.48% -103.69% -60.91% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and ARB IOT Group's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.38 -$9.61 million ($3.22) -1.25 ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARB IOT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats Healthcare Triangle on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

