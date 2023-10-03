Financial Comparison: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) & 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 951.68%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 4.52 -$13.57 million ($2.78) -0.12

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yield10 Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.44% Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -427.12% -186.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats Yield10 Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

