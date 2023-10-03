Financial Contrast: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SiTime alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiTime and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $141.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $69.21, indicating a potential upside of 82.18%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than SiTime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 9.00 $23.25 million ($1.74) -66.08 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 5.16 -$329.90 million ($2.65) -14.34

SiTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -19.08% -5.40% -5.12% Wolfspeed -35.78% -9.18% -3.12%

Summary

SiTime beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.