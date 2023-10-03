Financial Review: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.65 $29.34 million $0.17 7.24 Tremor International $335.25 million 0.71 $22.74 million ($0.14) -23.71

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 190.36%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 143.98%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Tremor International.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 10.12% 8.41% 7.06% Tremor International -5.80% 2.70% 1.60%

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Tremor International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

