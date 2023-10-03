First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

