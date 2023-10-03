Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

