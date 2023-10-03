Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

