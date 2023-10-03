Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 147,726 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,555,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

