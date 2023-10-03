Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 720.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 720.71 ($8.71).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.62) to GBX 525 ($6.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,229.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 644.28. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 499.30 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

