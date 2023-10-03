Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $11.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
FULC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
