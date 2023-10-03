Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $11.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 107.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 89,921 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 645.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FULC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.