Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

FUSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUSN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.