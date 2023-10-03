FY2024 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $145.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.58.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

