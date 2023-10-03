FY2024 EPS Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. Lowered by Pi Financial (TSE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H2O Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

H2O Innovation Trading Down 3.1 %

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.53 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$227.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

