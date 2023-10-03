FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Decreased by DA Davidson

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wabash National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

WNC stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Wabash National has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

