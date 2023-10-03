FY2026 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Lowered by B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.32 million, a PE ratio of 149.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,032.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

