Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

