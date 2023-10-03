Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 37.41%. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

