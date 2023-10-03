Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $186.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

