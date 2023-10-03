General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 138.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 62.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 85.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

