Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

