Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.42 and a 200 day moving average of $268.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.